NORTH LITTLE ROCK-The University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College Foundation (UA-PTCF) announced today Diamond Chef Gives Back, an initiative that “turns the tables” to provide relief to the local restaurant and hospitality industry. In preparation for the popular fundraiser and cooking competition, Diamond Chef Arkansas planners recognized that the industries most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are the ones who have historically contributed the most to the event.

Mary Beth Ringgold, co-chair of the 2021 Diamond Chef Arkansas, local restaurateur and two-time Diamond Chef Arkansas champion says, “The National Restaurant Association is predicting a potential failure rate of local independent restaurants somewhere in the neighborhood of 50-60%. Everyone in the casual dining segment has really suffered; high-end concept restaurants have been absolutely devastated. We know from personal and professional experience that this is the perfect time to turn our focus to giving back.”

Diamond Chef Gives Back allows the public to double the impact of their donation to benefit the restaurant/hospitality industry and its upcoming workforce which trains at UA – Pulaski Tech’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Institute (UA-PTC CAHMI). The public can visit www.uaptc.edu/dcgivesback or text “DCGivesBack” to 71777 and choose a restaurant that their donation will benefit. In return, UA-PTCF will use the donation to purchase gift cards to these restaurants, which will be placed in the silent auction and sold to bidders during the April event. For sharing with friends, Diamond Chef Gives Back has created a social media toolkit, available at www.uaptc.edu/toolkit.

“Our silent auction specifically offers guests the opportunity to bid on dining experiences at their favorite restaurants, as well as once-in-a-lifetime culinary opportunities. This industry has been hugely supportive of Diamond Chef Arkansas because UA-PTC’s CAHMI trains the workforce for this industry every day,” says Shannon Boshears, vice-chancellor of advancement and executive director of UA-PTCF. “We felt we had to do something to give back to this industry that is in great need and part of our family,” she added.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of Diamond Chef Arkansas have decided to make it a virtual event, Diamond Chef On-Demand, scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 6 p.m. The new format promises to deliver the action-packed culinary showdown and creative cuisine experiences guests have come to love, including specially curated food boxes to enjoy while they watch from home.

Tickets and sponsorships are on sale now for Diamond Chef On-Demand at www.uaptc.edu/diamondchef. Interested parties may also contact Adora Curry at acurry@uaptc.edu.