Nurses at National Park Medical Center are being honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ®. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

The Inaugural NPMC DAISY Award honorees are Daphne Green, RN, Med 2 Unit; Kaitlyn Arnold, RN, Emergency Department; Linda Lee, LPN, Med/Surg Unit; Lakeisha Perry, RN, Maternal/Child; Emily Dunn, RN, Emergency Department; and the inaugural NPMC DAISY Award winner, Matt McFarland, RN, Emergency Department.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

McFarland was nominated by a patient who described him as “an amazing nurse” with an excellent bedside manner. “He is not in this for the money. He is in this because he cares about people. Matt has always treated me like a person and has told me he was proud of my sobriety. Never has he once looked down on me. There should be more nurses like Matt. He goes above and beyond for his patients.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The DAISY award recipient is chosen by a committee at National Park Medical Center using the “PETALS” criteria:

P-Passion/Compassion

E – Establishing a special connection with patient, family or co-worker

T – Trust & Teamwork of families, patients and peers

A – Admirable attributes

L – Learning

S – Selflessness

Awards are presented twice annually at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a DAISY Award Pin. Awardees also receive a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse" and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at National Park Medical Center are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”



“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” said NPMC’s Chief Nursing Officer, Lisa Wallace. “Nurses are heroes every day. Now, more than ever, it’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.” To nominate an NPMC nurse for the DAISY Award, visit DaisyNomination.org/NPMC.

In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 3,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care Nurses, Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and for nurses participating in medical missions. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org