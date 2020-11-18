State Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, recently tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"She is recovering now and the worst is behind her," Miles Crawford, the legislator’s son, noted in an email.

Crawford, former CEO of Hannah’s House, was reelected Nov. 3 by District 76 voters to her second term in the state House of Representatives.

At least a dozen lawmakers have tested positive for the virus since October, including District 80 state Rep. Charlene Fite-R, Van Buren and District 9 state Sen. Terry Rice.

Budget hearings were canceled after a string of positive tests, but then resumed later in the month with further social distancing measures.