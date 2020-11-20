LITTLE ROCK-- The Little Rock Zoo announced Friday that Brutus, silverback, Western Lowland gorilla died on Nov. 19 after failing to recover from anesthesia administered during a medical examination.

Brutus, who was born in the Los Angeles Zoo, came to Little Rock from the zoo in Brownsville, TX on Nov. 26, 1990. He called Little Rock home for most of his adult life.

His newest keeper, Amanda Osborne said, "he was an individual whose charisma impacted everyone- the public, his keepers and other staff."

Osborne says Brutus loved to blow kisses to the public and the staff. "Just the other morning, I was feeding him breakfast and he was making kissing noises to flirt and get my attention."

"There are so many memories, stories and anecdotes to share about Brutus. He is a cherished member of the Little Rock Zoo family. To say that he will be missed and that his absence is felt is an understatement. We are glad to know he had a good home with us here," said Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui.

Brutus the gorilla was 42 years old.