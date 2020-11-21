Want to take a selfie with friends against a backdrop of graffiti, in the middle of giant candy canes or in front of a wall of tinsel? A new venue in the Fort Smith area has that covered.

Located off Highway 22 in Barling, Get Snappin’ offers 22 themed booths to take selfies or even more professional photos. It’s the first of its kind in Arkansas and mimics those in larger cities in the United States, said co-owner Kim Green.

The venue, which opened in October, is also sanitized every 90 minutes to protect customers against COVID-19 and requires all customers to wear their masks at all times unless they are in the booths.

"With social media being so big and with people wanting to take pictures and have them posted, this is a great way to get so many different backdrops," said co-owner Kaylee Childers.

Green said she got the idea for Get Snappin’ a couple of years ago but couldn’t find a concept that fit her vision. She renewed her efforts in March when COVID-19 hit and found selfie rooms in other parts of the country to get ideas from.

She then paired up with Childers , who she called the "creative mind" in the business, in July.

"We started brainstorming, coming up with some ideas," she said.

The $20,000 studio has its booths set up throughout the main room and in winged- off smaller rooms. They include walls of books, records and flowers. A few rooms are seasonal. Those were set up on Friday with holiday decorations like snowflakes, a sled and a Christmas tree.

Get Snappin’ also has the only do-it-yourself baby selfie room in the country, at least to the knowledge of Green and Childers.

Customers typically book hour-long sessions at $15 if they are going to use the booths, or $5 if they are only going to take photos of others in the booths. Green said they have also received several inquiries about their party room.

"As families, it gives them an opportunity to come in and take reasonably priced, really great, semi-professional photos of your kids," Green said. "In a time when professional photos are so expensive and budgets are being pushed to the limits, it just gives them a great option to come in for holiday pictures or any kinds of pictures."

Green and Childers said they plan to stay open during COVID-19 unless they are mandated to close. They said they are confident in their precautions.

Childers said Get Snappin’ is ultimately a safe option for photo opportunities.

"It’s just a lot of fun, really, for all ages," Childers said.