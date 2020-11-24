Dredging will begin when Lake DeSoto’s water level hits the appropriate level -- hopefully by mid-December -- the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Lakes Committee heard last Wednesday.

Lakes department manager Brad Meredith said a diver was to assess the dam’s water release valve last Saturday, to ensure it is in good condition.

Early cold weather cooled DeSoto’s waters early, apparently helping prevent a serious algea bloom in Lake Cortez. The downstream Cortez suffered an algea bloom in upper areas during the most recent drawdown in 2014.

“This year we were fortunate to receive a cold spell in October,” Meredith said. Water has been a bit turpid on Cortez ramp’s side, but the larger downstream lake absorbed the flow well.

All DeSoto areas testing with 6 inches of silt or more should receive dredging. This includes the area west of Callela Road.

Many tires were found in DeSoto in the 2014 drawdown, including 5 tires beside one house alone.

Village Angler’s Club representative Don Langston said DeSoto Marina work had been completed in preparation for drawdown.

All lakes are clear. Cortez is 4 inches high because of the DeSoto discharge. Other lakes are either full or no more than 3-4 inches low.

Of note, Meredith said, is that Lake Isabella is enjoying its best extended period of clarity since its construction, at 70 inches. Clarity there has typically been 35-38 inches.

Answering questions, Meredith said he is not a fan of artificial fishing habitat made of bamboo. He said he would check with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission about the advisability of using wooden pallets as fish habitat.

Plans for opening a shiner rearing pond are on hold. One promising golf course pond had too much silt, and the prospect of re-silting if dredged. Also, the POA expects AG&FC will allow it to buy shiners starting next year, from approved vendors.

And that solution may be cheaper than buying shiners, a small fish that is an important food for some larger fish.