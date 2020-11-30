Fort Smith Police are looking for the suspect in the images below who robbed the Subway at 4700 Grand Avenue Saturday (Nov. 28). The man was armed with a knife. If you have any information that can lead to his identification, please contact our FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5116. The suspect should be assumed armed and dangerous, so call 911 for emergencies. To be reward-eligible (up to $1,000), tips must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. More information will be released as we can. This is an ongoing investigation.