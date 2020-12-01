A Villager who was unhappy with an Urban Deer Hunt participant began singing loudly enough that a Hot Springs Village Police Department officer heard her from about 50 yards away.

Police also made 2 unrelated felony arrests for domestic violence.



Oct. 27

After a burglar alarm went off at a Lavanda Place home at 9:38 p.m., it appeared nothing was amiss.



Oct. 28

A “black Humvee” was reportedly stuck on rocks outside Glazier Peau Gate at 6:56 a.m. The SUV was not found, but the report said it appeared a vehicle attempted to enter via the water bar northeast of the gate.

A dog was reportedly barking on Lindo Lane around 7:30 a.m.

An officer went to Destino Way to keep the peace while a former resident retrieved belongings. He did not have a driver’s license and was not a sponsored guest, and received a courtesy ride to outside the West Gate.

A Toyota Avalon, with an elderly driver, was reportedly driven erratically westbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 11:55 a.m.

A Lake DeSoto area resident said a white 2-door Ford truck has driven past his house repeatedly and pulled into his driveway at least twice. He asked the driver what he needed and he left quickly without saying anything. He believes his ex-wife may be behind the incidents.



Oct. 29

A Villager expressed concern that his wife should not still be driving. He was told to get started by consulting their primary-care physician.

Daniel Papa, 33, Zaragoza Lane, was arrested for 2nd-degree domestic battery, a felony, and was taken to Saline County jail.

A Campeon Way resident heard area gunshots around 6:52 p.m. It appeared the sound was coming from off Village property.

A Tomisa Lane resident reported a missing Smith & Wesson handgun. The complainant believes the spouse might have taken it.

A Sorolla Lane resident took a stray kitten to the animal shelter, after trying to find the owner on social media.



Oct. 30

An eastbound vehicle on Fresno Road, west of Camino Road, collided with a deer around 7:15 a.m. It damaged the driver’s side bumper, grill and mirror. Damage: $850.

A new Excelso Way resident said his Glock 26 was lost by his moving company. Loss: $600.

A golden retriever and black labrador were running loose outside the DeSoto Dog Park fence. The owner drove up and said the dogs had escaped from his home.

A Lake DeSoto resident said her husband was insisting on driving after he had been drinking all night. He received a courtesy ride to the Village Inn.

A white van licensed to a Villager reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate.

After a report of a possibly intoxicated pedestrian on DeSoto Boulevard, James M. Kenney, 36, address unknown, was arrested for public intoxication. He did not know the address of the place he previously stayed at and did not know where he was walking to. The address where he stayed at the previous night was no longer available to rent. He received a room at Garland County jail. The complainant said the man had fallen in the ditch twice and also walked into the traffic lane.

A Bosque Place resident said dump trucks were speeding, and also using noisy engine braking to slow down.

A Villager who had been denied entry at the West Gate at 4:52 p.m. was asked to park the Chevrolet pickup, but she drove through, saying she was “unable to park it.”

A westbound vehicle on Balearic at Zapato Way hit a deer at 5:51 p.m. It had no damage. The deer fled the scene.

A westbound truck pulling a trailer from the East Gate reportedly was losing boards on DeSoto Boulevard around 6:52 p.m. The complaint said it exited the West Gate and had turned north on Highway 7.

After receiving a report of a Hyundai driven very slowly westbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 6:55 p.m., an officer saw it stopped in the middle of the Carmona Road intersection. The officer actived emergency lights and siren, but the driver drove off at 15 mph. At Seville Lane, it stopped in the road. The driver was very disoriented, and said he had not been driving at night before. He received a courtesy ride home.

After a complainant said a vehicle tailgated her through Balboa Gate and she was confronting the driver, she hung up after being told not to confront a driver.



Oct. 31

An Urban Deer Hunt participant said after he arrived in the area at 6 a.m., a nearby resident yelled, “Yes, you’re the one that woke me up.”

At 6:53 a.m. she began singing loudly to the point he could hear it from his stand. He made a phone recording of the singing. He said earlier in the week she told him, “I am gonna make it hard for you to hunt.”

He said he follows all the Urban Deer Hunt rules and has been careful to not enter her property. When an officer went to her home, she “immediately began to raise her voice and shout that she was a property owner and a taxpayer and it was not right for people to hunt in Hot Springs Village.”

She was told the hunt was sanctioned by the Property Owners’ Association and that the hunter was a valid hunter.

She said she did not care if people hunted, but she didn’t like hunters pulling up in loud trucks and slamming their doors several times. She then said the hunters should be at home with their children instead of hunting. She said they had not been on her property.

The officer went back to talk to the hunter again, and he heard the resident singing from 50 yards away. The Urban Deer hunt is conducted under rules set by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

A teenage boy was reportedly walking through woods near South Pego Way, possibly carrying a gun at 5:18 p.m. Several pedestrians in the area said they had not seen anyone fitting the description.



Nov. 1

Pickleball courts were damaged overnight. Banners were torn down and stuffed into trash cans. Court rollers for the courts were bent and thrown over the fence, and hand sanitizer bottles were broken. The complainant said several callers had previously complained about not being able to play basketball.

A northbound vehicle on Barcelona Road hit a deer. The deer died. Damage: $300.

A dog reportedly chased a disabled person on Encantado Way around 10:57 a.m.

A westbound Ford Explorer was reportedly driven very slowly and erratically on DeSoto Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. The driver, found pumping gas at a Calella Road station, said he had just moved to the Village and was was unsure of his surroundings. He was told to drive more carefully.

After a report of a suspicious white truck on Mano Way and Mano Lane at 6:56 p.m., the driver said he was lost and was trying to find Malaga Way. He then used his GPS to locate the correct route to Malaga Way

DeSoto Golf Course’s No. 5 halfway house was vandalized, receiving damaged screen nets. Damage: $250.



Nov. 2

A La Granja Circle resident was cited for failure to vacate.

A yellow labrador found on Mansilla Way was taken to the animal shelter.

A large pine tree fell on the backside of a Recinto Way home.

A retired teacher said someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in her name.



Nov. 3

After a 3:23 a.m. disturbance, Justin Lane Miller, 65, Charnela Lane, was arrested for 2nd-degree domestic battery, a felony, and was taken to Garland County jail without incident.

A Fonsagrada Circle dog owner received a written warning for having a loose dog.

A Sergio Drive resident said someone entered her home and took around $2,000 in coins from jars.

A dog was barking after 10 p.m. on Badalona Drive. No one answered the door, and the officer left a card asking for the resident to call police.