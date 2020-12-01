Mad at the POA or another Villager? Mad at a weimaraner? Better think before taking abusive or harassing actions.

Verbal and physical intimidation or aggression directed at anyone is prohibited.

Such behavior is taken seriously, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association says in the new policy adopted in November by the board of directors.

The original draft had mentioned abusive behavior aimed at POA staff or volunteers, but was expanded after an earlier board session to include such actions against anyone, at the request of director Kirk Denger.

Employees shall report incidents to their immediate supervisor.

Also, an employee seeing physical abuse of POA property shall immediately request cessation.

“Failure to secure cooperation from the offending party shall be pursued in the same manner as rule violations except that expediency is much more critical where destruction or damage to property is involved,” the policy says.

As well as normal criminal penalties for excessive actions, the POA can issue sanctions.

These could include suspension of membership privileges, or denial of access to non-members, contractors and employees – or other action.

Alleged violators shall be notified in writing by certified mail, with a return receipt requested, 10 days prior to the scheduled board meeting. Penalty procedures, except suspension of membership privileges, may be designated to management at the board’s discretion.

An employee shall not attempt to secure compliance by physical force. Nor shall the employee submit to verbal or physical abuse. “Should such action appear imminent, the employee or supervisor should leave the area immediately and refer the matter to the security supervisor for further action,” the policy says.

Repeated violations shall be reported in writing to the general manager. Repetitive violations shall be cause for referral to the board, with a recommendation for suspension of privileges. The full policy may be read in the members section, under governance, at www.explorethevillage.com.