Volunteers plan to work on the Cooper Nature Preserve Trail System at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Trails Committee is sponsoring the 2-hour workday, along with help of Friends of Hot Springs Village Trails. Projects include general maintenance and clean up.

Ten volunteers and POA staff participated in a rainy Nov. 14 workday on Balboa Spillway Trail.

Volunteers collected about 14 bags of trash, as well as boards, pipes and even a wheel and tire, committee chair Paul Barnard told the committee at November’s committee meeting.

For more information about Friends of the Village Trails, contact the POA Parks and Recreation Department, 922-0322.

Also, the committee sponsored the “Where Am I?” photo contest in November. Committee members contributed photos for participants to find the location.

Members discussed the trails master plan, which includes 1-, 3- and 5-year goals. No major changes were made.

Sites for memorial benches are available. Call the parks and recreation department for more information.

The next committee meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the Ouachita Activities Building, Ponce de Leon Center.

The committee will sponsor its New Year’s Hike at Cooper Nature Preserve on Jan. 1.

Arkansas Nature Conservancy plans to have a staff member at the event.