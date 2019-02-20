Gladys McCracken, age 101, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away on February 15, 2019 in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Born on August 25, 1917 in Choctaw, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Fannie Mae Browning Riggs.

Gladys was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She had been employed as a department manager and a buyer for Sears. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Friendly Sunday School Class. Gladys enjoyed cooking, baking cookies, reading, gardening and growing beautiful Iris. She and her husband Robert loved to travel and had visited every state in the country except Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert W. McCracken, her sisters Carolyn Smith and Sarah McCarson and her brothers Gene Riggs and Robert Riggs.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Massey, granddaughter Teresa Vaughan and her husband Lee, her great-grandchildren Ashlee Vaughan and Chuck Vaughan, and her many nieces and nephews. Mrs. McCracken is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.

A visitation will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Olmstead Funeral Home with a memorial service following at 1:00pm with Rev. Tommy Toombs and Arden Schlicker officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff of Southridge Nursing & Rehab and the staff of Stonebridge Assisted living for the wonderful care that they have shown.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc