Martha Lynn Wildman Hopkins passed away February 16, 2019

Martha Lynn Wildman Hopkins, age 74, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away February 16, 2019. Born on December 18, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Albert Cecil and Wilma Lucille Boyd Wildman.

Martha was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a multi-talented seamstress, floral designer and cake baker who could do most anything that she put her mind to. She was active in the community and helped build many floats for parades and events. She had been an employee of Skil Corporation for over 30 years. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bobby Hopkins, her sister Lucy Laveta LaFerney, and her brothers Jimmy Wildman and Melvin Alvin Wildman.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy Waldrup and her husband Chip, her grandchildren Drew Waldrup and Aaron Waldrup, her great granddaughter Melodi Waldrup, her sisters Wilma Faye Wildman, Melvis Marie Moorhouse and Joann Edwards, and her brother Jody Wildman. Mrs. Hopkins is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation was held at 10:00am on Monday, February 18, 2019 with funeral services following at Olmstead Funeral Home with Rev. Samuel Wildmon officiating.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc