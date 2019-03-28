John Paul “J.P.” Jones, 54, of Pocahontas, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. J.P. was born on February 16, 1965, in Newport, Arkansas, to James O. and Carolina Vale Jones.

J.P. is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Jones; and brother, Julio Jones.

J.P. is survived by his wife, Carol Kotus Jones, of the home; two sons, James (Sandy) Jones, of Trumann, and Terry Don (Ashton) Jones, of Searcy; daughter, Samantha Jones, of Maynard; sister, Janie Sue (Thomas) Birdsong, of Newport; two stepbrothers, Ian Edwards, and David Keith Johnson; and several grandchildren.

Cremation has been chosen as the method of final disposition; Memorial services in Newport and Pocahontas will be announced by the family.

Condolences may be sent by visiting fearsfamilyfuneralhome.com