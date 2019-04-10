Wendel Lee Baker, age 81 of Mt. Vernon, Arkansas, passed away on April 7, 2019. Born on December 18, 1937 in Rose Bud, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Virgie L. Presley Baker and Benjamin Franklin Baker.

Wendel was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He won the state wrestling championship while in high school in Indiana winning 202 of 203 matches in his career. He was a member of St. Mary's Church. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Wendel is survived by his wife Elizabeth Baker, his brother B.F. Baker and his wife Viki of Heber Springs, Arkansas, his sister Dorthy Lou Hignite and her husband Jack of Quitman, Arkansas, his daughters Wendy Black of Concord, New Hampshire, and Kathy Gulick of Connecticut, his son Bradley Wendel Baker and his wife Barbie Janice of Quitman, Arkansas, his step-son Kevin Summerville and his wife Alisha of Pangburn, Arkansas, his step-daughters Gloria Summerville and her partner Scott of Heber Springs, Arkansas and Amy Summerville of Collinsville, Oklahoma, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Baker is also survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Church with services beginning at 10:30am with Rev. Euail Dean Lester officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Summerville, Brandon Smith, Aaron Baker, Matthew Baker, Rex Fields and Clay Fields. Honorary Pallbearer will be David Johnson.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc