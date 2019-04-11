David “Scooter” Gullett, 64, of Jacksonport departed this life Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born October 5, 1954 to Freeman Lee and Flossie Louise (Morris) Gullett. He was a member of Jacksonport Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Scooter enjoyed storm watching; during storms he corresponded with CB guys in other counties.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Noel Lee Gullett, and sister; Patty Jean Sullivan.

His survivors are daughter; Lydia Jean Ruble and husband Scotty of Springdale, Arkansas, grandchildren; Marion Clare Ruble, and Graham Scott Ruble of Springdale, nieces; Paula Leard of Collierville, Tennessee, Becky Blair of Hickory Valley, Tennessee, Norene Sullivan of Cullman, Alabama, and Suzanne Gullett of Reno, Nevada, nephew; Billy Sullivan of Atoka, Tennessee, and several cousins.

Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Dillinger Funeral Home.

www.dillingerfuneralhome.com.