Mrs. Renitha Hadley Shumpert was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Thurman Shaw and Louise Hadley on April 9th, 1973. She passed away March 30th, 2019.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Community Church with Reverend Raeshaun Howard Eulogist, Reverend Patrick Lockett, Pastor.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services by Perry Funeral Home.

Dora Matlock

Mrs. Dora Lee Matlock, 81 of Carthage, Arkansas passed Saturday, April 06, 2019.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Princeton Center Princeton, AR by Rev. Nicholas Walker. Burial in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, AR by Brown-Williams Funeral Home of Fordyce.

Visitation Friday 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Greater Beulah M.B.C. Princeton, AR.

www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com

Eddie L. Higgins

Though we will miss her greatly, we rejoice in Eddie Lee Higgins’ (July 18, 1941 - April 3, 2019) triumphant return to her Heavenly Father. Join us on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. as we celebrate Eddie’s life. Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 West Reeker Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71601, Pastor Glenn Barnes, Sr. eulogist. Burial in Forrest Lawn Cemetery by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation Friday 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Her body will lie in-state at the Church Saturday 9:15 a.m. until service.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Brown Funeral Home 2704 Commerce Circle, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com

Ida Ridgle

Mrs. Ida Reeves Ridgle, 80 of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Happy Home Missionary Baptist Church Jefferson, AR by Rev. Jerome Rowland. Burial in Happy Home Cemetery by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation Friday 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff.

Her body will lie in-state Saturday 2:15 p.m., until service. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com

Richard Anderson

Mr. Richard Curtis Anderson, Jr., 74, of Inkster, Michigan formerly of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away March 13, 2019, his service were held March 23, 2019 at Amity Baptist Church in Inkster, Michigan.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Willie Mae Anderson; two daughters, Lawanda Wardlaw, and Chevelle (Marcus) Shute; three bothers, Floyd Anderson, Lawrence (Marie) Anderson, Roy Dean (Brenda) Anderson; three sisters, Doristine Booze, Zetta Mae Spinks, and Floristine Anderson; 6 grand children, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Service by Perry Funeral Home.

Willie Callaway

Mr. Willie Callaway, Sr., 93, of Tarry, Arkansas passed away April 07, 2019. He was born December 25, 1925, to late Ed Callaway and Lela Holland Callaway.

His visitation will be Friday April 12, 2019 at Perry Funeral Home Chapel from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

His funeral will be Saturday April 13, 2019 at Bright Star Baptist Church at 11:00 am with Rev William Neal/ Eulogy. Burial will follow at Bright Star Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Sylvester (James) Cameron, and Ida Polk; five sons, Jerry (Leanne) Callaway Huskey, Willie (Dorothy) Callaway, Jr., Harold Callaway, and Timmy Washington, and Charles (Johnnie Mae) Callaway; one sister, Luvella Hunt; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service by Perry Funeral Home.

Manard Reed, Jr.

Manard Opal Reed, Jr., 70, passed away March 10, 2019. He was born February 11, 1949 to Manard Opal Reed Sr. and Margaret (Thompson) Reed. Manard Jr. is preceded in death by his Father, Sister Susan E. Cole and 3 infant siblings. He is survived by his Mother, his wife of 45 years Vicky L. Wallace and 4 children: Robert Reed (Amy) of White Hall, John Reed (Kim) of Benton, Rebecca Gorman (Andy) of White Hall and Jeremy Reed of White Hall. He is also survived by Fourteen Grandchildren: Jordan Reed, Dylan Reed (Sky), Paige Reed, Presley Gorman, John A. Reed, Jarred Reed, Dustin Horton, Isaac Reed, Kyle Horton, Jason Davis, Clayton Gorman, Nicholas Davis, and Hylie Gorman and one Great-Grandchild, Greyson Lee Reed.

He was a 1968 Graduate of Watson Chapel High School. After High School he enlisted in the US Army and served one tour in Vietnam. He later joined the Arkansas Army National Guard and attained the rank of Staff Sgt. before leaving service in the mid 1980’s. Manard worked for several factories around Pine Bluff then in private security before retiring in 2010 as a disabled Veteran. He was a Master Mason and member of the White Sulphur Lodge Number 122. He was a Baptist and a member of Hardin Baptist Church.

Manard is also survived by a host of friends and extended family. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, spending time in the outdoors and rides in the country. One of his favorite past times was spending time with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Hardin Baptist Church Youth Summer Camp Fund. Pall Bearers will be Michael Lindley, Andy Gorman, Dylan Reed, John A. Reed, Jarred Reed, Dustin Horton, Isaac Reed, Kyle Horton and Honorary Pall Bearer Clayton Gorman.

Services will be held at Fuller Hale-South. Visitation will be Friday, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be in the Chapel of Fuller Hale-South, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, with interment to follow in Lee Cemetery. David Poe and Josh Blevins are officiating. Online condolences: www.fullerfunerals.com

Peggy Ball

Peggy Joan Davis-Ball, 60, passed away Tuesday April 6, 2019 in College Park, Georgia. Funeral services will be held tomorrow 11:00 am at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4614 Gilliand Road in Altheimer, Arkansas. The family will receive friends today from 6-7pm at the funeral home. Professional service entrusted to Hardy Funeral Home, 5300 West 12th Street (501) 372-4129.

Dyan Triplett

Ms. Dyan”Durty Dyana” Triplett, 53, of Pine Bluff, passed April 3, 2019. Celebration of Life will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. at New Community Church with Bishop Leon Warren. Officiating Interment will be Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, IA by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Family Hour /Visitation will be Friday from 6:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Paradise Funeral Home.

“Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Mildred Spencer

Mrs. Mildred Jean Spencer, 78, of Star City, passed April 4, 2019. Celebration of Life will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Westside M.B. Church with Rev. Archie Dolls Officiating. Interment will be in Jones Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. Family Hour/Visitation will be from 5:00p.m.-6:00p.m. at Westside M.B. Church.

“Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Robert Battles

Mr. Robert Louis Battles 76, of Pine Bluff, passed April 6, 2019. Celebration of Life will be Saturday 2:30 p.m. at New Direction M.B. Church with Rev. Travis Harden Officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Family Hour /Visitation will be from 4:30p.m.-5:30p.m.at Paradise Funeral Home

“Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Terrence Thompson

Mr. Terrence Thompson 34, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Passed away on April 4, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother; Carolyn Thompson his siblings; Erica Thompson, Ryan (Courtney) Graham, Christine Thompson and Nicholas (April) Thompson. Nieces and Nephews; A’Ria Graham, Andrew Graham, Peyton Graham, Prentis Graham, Daylan Thompson, Brookey Thompson, Ashlyn Thompson and Christopher Thompson. Grandmother; Ruthie Phillips. Uncle and Aunts; Ricky (Jessie) Thompson, Sean (Vallee) Phillips and Prentiss Phillips .A special friend; Kimberly. Funeral Arrangements announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

“Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Mildred Williams

Mildred Williams, 78, of Monticello, passed away April 06, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Monticello. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Clifton McDowell

Mr. Clifton “C.J.” McDowel, 24, of Pine Bluff, passed away April 8, 2019. Funeral Arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Cartelia Barnes

Mother Cartelia Barnes, 73, of Altheimer, passed away April 11, 2019. Funeral Arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Larry Frazier

Mr. Larry Frazier 62, of Pine Bluff, Passed April 11, 2019. Funeral Arrangements will be announced By Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Helen Clement

Helen Fairchild Clement, age 93, of Pine Bluff, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Born November 29, 1925 in Taylor, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Cameron Douglas Fairchild and Helen Tarkington Fairchild. She was reared in Houston and was a Tri Delta at Southern Methodist University.

While in college, Helen met a young Air Force pilot-in-training, Joseph Winters Clement, Jr. while attending a Christmas Eve service. Joe invited Helen to a dance, and a beautiful lifelong romance began. When Joe returned from World War II, they were married on June 8, 1945 in Houston. After living in Memphis, Tennessee and Washington, DC, they moved to Pine Bluff in 1954 to raise their children.

Helen loved her family in both words and actions and devoted her life to their comfort and well-being. A gifted cook, her culinary skills always delighted her family and friends.

A longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served in numerous roles over the years. She was a former member of the Junior League of Pine Bluff, the Bess Jenkins Club, and the “Bridgeless Bridge Club” that never played cards.

Her beloved husband Joe preceded her in death on June 28, 1998. Also predeceasing her are two sisters, Ann Kurth and Jean Noble; and an aunt, Anna Wade Pierson.

Helen’s survivors include a son, Joe Clement, III (Ginny) of Pine Bluff; two daughters, Virginia Clement Bradsher (Bob) of Little Rock and Helen Clement of Eugene, Oregon; a niece and two nephews, Gale Noble of Colorado, Drew Noble of Oregon, and Mark Noble of West Virginia; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. John Landis and Rev. Jeff Price officiating. Private burial will be in Graceland Cemetery by Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Directors.

A reception will follow the service in McColgan Hall at the church.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 717 West 32nd Avenue, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603; or Trinity Village, 6400 Trinity Drive, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603; or Neighbor-to-Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine Street, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601.

Online condolences may be made at www.ralphrobinsonandson.com

Freddie Turner

Mr. Freddie Lee Turner, 63, of Pine Bluff, AR passed Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Pine Bluff, AR October 9, 1955, to the late Scenard L. Turner, and Annie B. (Franklin) Martin.

He leaves to cherish his memories, son, Xavier Turner, of Pine Bluff, AR; daughter, Sa’Vonna Turner, of Pine Bluff, AR; brothers, Kenneth Kentle and Rev. Darrell Martin both of Pine Bluff, AR; sisters, Cathy Turner-Taylor and Marcie Martin both of Pine Bluff, AR.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Pine Bluff, AR by Pastor Renice L. Davis.

Burial in Forrest Lawn Cemetery Pine Bluff by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR.

Visitation / Family Hour Friday, April 12, 2019, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff. His body will lie in-state Saturday 9:15 a.m., until service. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com

Charlie Ferguson

Mrs. Charlie M. Ferguson, 73, of Pine Bluff, Ar passed away April 10, 2019 at White Hall Nursing Home. Service by Perry Funeral Home.