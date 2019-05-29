Wilma Brecheen Smith, 82, of Drasco in Cleburne County, was born to Alex and Rosie Brecheen on May 16, 1937, and died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home.

Wilma was born and raised in Harrisburg, and spent most of her life in the Jonesboro area. At the time of her death she lived on Greers Ferry Lake near Drasco, Arkansas. She was a member of Greers Ferry Presbyterian Church and a former member of Highland Drive Christian Church in Jonesboro.

Wilma attended school at Harrisburg High School and Arkansas State University where she earned her BSE and MSE in Business Education. Wilma dedicated 35 years of her life to education, 11 as a school secretary in Harrisburg and Brookland Schools and 24 years as a Business Education teacher in Jonesboro Schools. Teaching was the fulfillment of her life-long dream.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her daughter, Denetrice (D) Smith, her Grandson, Xander Smith, and brothers, David Brecheen, Robert Brecheen, and Marion Brecheen.

Wilma is survived by Bob Smith, of the home, who was her best friend, the love of her life, and her husband of 50 years; her son and sunshine, Gil Smith, and his wife Brenda of Effingham, Illinois;

two sisters, Thelma Long of Palestine and Betty Gray of Lake City, and two brothers: Alex Brecheen (Earlene) of Bee Branch, and Jerrel Wayne Brecheen (Donna) of Forest City. She is also survived by a step son, Shawn Langhover (Linda) of Haysville, Kansas and a step-daughter, Bambi Renfro (Don) of Wichita, Kansas, five granddaughters, two grandsons, and twelve great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who were very special to her. Wilma also had a special love for Angie, her beloved Hospice Nurse.

Funeral services were. Saturday in Emerson Memorial Chapel at Jonesboro with David Clark officiating. Burial followed in Holly Springs Cemetery near Harrisburg. Nephews served as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include former and current teachers, staff and students from Jonesboro and Brookland Schools. Visitation was 9:00 a.m. to service time on Saturday in Emerson Chapel.

Donations in her honor may be made to The Humane Society of Jonesboro and/or Heber Springs.

Online registry at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.