Cason Jayce Herring was born in Memphis, TN on June 30, 2012 to Kyresha and

Karian Herring. He was receiving his education at Dexter Elementary in Cordova,

TN. He would have been entering the 2nd grade this year. Cason was a member of

Hope Fellowship Church in Olive Branch, MS. He loved to sing and listen to the

Gospel.

Cason’s love was big enough to fill an entire room. He also had a smile that could

brighten up anyone’s day. During Cason’s spare time he loved to travel with his

family and play with his toys. His favorite was his toy cars. He could name almost

every car that he came in contact with. The Tesla Model X was his favorite.

Though he had a strong love for cars he always said that he wanted to be a police

officer when he grew up. He spent a great portion of his last days attending

vacation bible school at Hope Presbyterian Church in Cordova, TN. He spent this

time getting closer to God and sharing all of the great things that he learned.

Cason gained his wings on June 16, 2019. We are deeply mourning his death, but

also know that he is in a better place now. Preceding him in death are his Great

Grandfather Frank Thompkins, Great- Great Grandmother Gertrude Sims, Great

Uncle Dewayne Thompkins, Great Uncle Terry Peoples, and Great Grandmother

Leatha Mae Peoples.

Cason’s memories will forever be cherished by his parents; Kyresha and Karian

Herring; sisters, Zariah and Kinsley Herring; grandmothers, Claudette (Darnail)

Walker and Maryjo Herring; grandfathers, Reggie Horton and Sellers Herring;

Great grandparents, Mable Thompkins and James Peoples; a special Great Aunt

and Uncle, Stephanie (Antwon) Coleman; and a host of aunts, uncles, and

cousins. We will forever cherish him in our hearts.