Kevin Russell

Mr. Kevin Darnell Russell, 52, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born March 21, 1967, in Little Rock, AR to Beatrice (Robinson) Russell of Pine Bluff, AR and the late Clarence Russell, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Tammie W. (Carroll) Russell of Altheimer, AR; sons, King Russell of Los Angeles, California; Amari Russell; and Tyler Russell both of Altheimer, AR; daughters, LaSadie Russell of Little Rock, AR; Taylor Russell of Altheimer, AR; brothers, Ronnie Russell of Little Rock, AR; Stanley Russell; and Clarence Russell III; both of Pine Bluff, AR; sisters, Debra Withers; Janice Fisher; and Reda Brown; all of Pine Bluff, AR; one grandchild.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, at Forrest Lawn Cemetery Pine Bluff, AR, by Rev. Daryl Graydon. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Sonny Holland

Orlan Gene “Sonny” Holland, Sr., 74, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Dementia.

He was born October 26, 1945, in Dermott, Arkansas to the late George Washington Holland and Artie Dema Terry Holland. He served in the Army National Guard and retired in 2001 after 35 years of Sheetmetal work.

Sonny enjoyed hunting, fishing and his garden. He was a member or Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Reba Box.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Wittman Holland, whom he married on April 6, 1966; his children, Gene Holland (Renee’) of Tillar, Arkansas, and a daughter, Dee Horton (Tonie) of Pine Bluff; three grandchildren, T J Horton, Joey Holland and Thomas Holland; one great-grandson, Reed Horton; and two sisters Mable Dunn and Marlene Bailey Moody.

Mr. Holland’s funeral service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Fitzhugh Cemetery. The service will also be streamed on our website for those who wish to be present in spirit. Per CDC guidelines, we will observe social distancing at the service. Arrangements are by Fuller Hale-South Funeral Services.

Memorials may be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church or The Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to thank the staff of Pine Hill Health and Rehabilitation of Camden and Ouachita County Medical Center for the great care he was given.

For both written and your personal video condolences, please visit FullerFunerals.com.

Shirley Walker

Ms. Shirley Walker, 54, of Little Rock, Arkansas, transitioned Monday, March 23, 2020. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the P.K. Miller Mortuary. Interment will be later at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.

Freddie Savage Sr.

Freddie Lee Savage Sr. 56, of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away March 20, 2020.

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. on Friday March 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation/Family hour will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Paradise Funeral Home.

Due to the guidelines set by CDC, we will only allow 10 at a time for public visitation. Once those (10) exit, another (10) will be allowed to enter the facility. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better”!

John Toston

John Glover Toston of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, born July 23, 1958, to Mary and John Toston. He passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Memorial services will be held Saturday March 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at New Bethlehem MBC, 500 Bois D’arc Street, Pine Bluff, AR. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter Demetria Shaw Davis, his Mother Mary Harris, two Brothers Jessie Toston and Booker Harris Jr., sister Patricia Smith, all of Pine Bluff; a host of other relatives.