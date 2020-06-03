Susie Koberlein

Matha “Susie” Harris Koberlein of Pine Bluff passed away on June 2, 2020, at the age of 92 years. She was born March 4, 1928, in Ozark, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Eugene Harris and Alice Richardson Harris.

Susie grew up in McCrory, Arkansas, and graduated from McCrory High School in 1945, and then completed a General Business Education from Capital City Business School. She was also a graduate of the American Savings and Loan Institute in Chicago, Illinois.

She was married to Mike O. Koberlein of Pine Bluff on January 22, 1949, in McCrory. Susie and Mike were married for 52 years until his death in 2001.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three brothers, Fred Harris, Carroll “Pete” Harris, and Joe Ben Harris.

Survivors include a son, Mike O. Koberlein, Jr. (Trish) of North Little Rock, AR; two daughters, Beckye Hendricks (Fred) of Humble, Texas, and Michele Pruss (James) of North Little Rock; two grandsons, Nicholas Koberlein of Bryant, Arkansas, Jackson Pruss of North Little Rock; two step-grandchildren, Justin Kerr (Meleah) of Maumelle, AR and Jamie Kerr of Little Rock; two step-great-grandchildren, Madelyn Kerr and Bailey Kerr of Maumelle; and several nieces and nephews. Susie cherished her special relationships with her nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

She was employed at Guaranty Federal Savings and Loan (which merged with Savers Federal) for 34 years. She served as Vice President and Secretary and was Supervisor of the Savings Departments. She was a former member of the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce where she served on the Greeter’s Team. She was a former member of several service organizations and was a volunteer at Jefferson Regional Hospital for 11 years, serving on the Auxiliary Board as an Officer.

A long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Susie was a member of the LWML Mary Guild, Bible Class and a Greeter. She was a former Church Recording Secretary, Sunday School Teacher and served on the Altar Guild.

Susie enjoyed volunteer work, reading, playing canasta, her flower gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. Her strength and sweet spirit with be with us forever.

Visitation will be held at Fuller Hale-South Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Pine Bluff with Pastor Stewart Marshall officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road, Pine Bluff, AR 71603.

The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to the staffs of the Stone Haven Assisted Living Facility in Maumelle and Hospice Home Care of Little Rock for the compassion and care they exhibited to our Mother and us during this difficult time. They are all truly Angels. To leave condolences for the family, please visit FullerFunerals.com.