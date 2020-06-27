Jerry Scriber

Jerry Ladd Scriber, age 56, of Crossett, AR, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born in Pine Bluff, AR to Jerry Leo Scriber and Sharon K. Scriber-Gates.

He was a lifelong member of Lakeside United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff, AR, and attended First United Methodist Church in Crossett. Growing up, he enjoyed duck hunting in the Pine Bluff area with his father and brothers.

He graduated from Westminister College in Fulton, MO, with a BSE in psychology and was co-owner of Scriber Chrysler Automobile Dealership in Pine Bluff. He was a volunteer at the Greater Crossett Area Food Pantry. Jerry was thankful for visits with his four children throughout the years who meant so much to him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Leo Scriber; his paternal grandparents, Leo and Mary Scriber and his maternal grandparents, R.L. and Dorothy Brooks.

He is survived by four children, Mary Raines Scriber, Taylor Ladd Scriber, Patricia Brooks Scriber and Hastings Marks Scriber, all of Bentonville, AR; his mother, Sharon K. Scriber-Gates; two brothers, Randal Kirk Scriber (Mary Catherine) of Pass Christian, MS, and Ashley Barret Scriber (Nini) of New Orleans, LA, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services begin at 1:00pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Pinewood Memorial Park in Crossett, AR, with Bro. Bryan Diffee officiating.