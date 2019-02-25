You knows things in the White House are getting worse by the minute when fair and balanced folks like me (yes, I said fair and balanced) are using Voldemort as a point of reference when it comes to the fate of he who shall not be named. The big clock on the wall in the Oval Office is ticking down, getting closer and closer to Mueller time, and there's nothing the assembled suck-ups and toadies can do but watch and wait (and curse the world-class CNN camera crew just outside the front gate).

Imagine standing there with CNN, at the gate, as a caravan of FBI guys in riot gear arrives to make a Mueller-approved, early morning arrest and please, Lord, let there be a few agents of Mexican heritage leading the way, chanting in Spanish with every step. "Wall, wall we don't need no stinking wall cause here we stand proud and tall ... with a search warrant!" Say it loud (sing if you can) and then pull out the cuffs and lay down the law. Expect defiant resistance as the cuffs click into place.

From a certain point of view, the idea of FBI agents breaking out in song as they arrest the magnificent orange menace may seem a bit much (a musical bridge too far, so to speak) but a liberal can dream, can't he? At least I don't dream about shutting down the government over a stupidly expensive wall made of steel slats with beaded curtains on top that Mexico took one look at and said "No way, Jose!" (I could have used Pedro or Paco, but everyone has heard of Jose, so there you are).