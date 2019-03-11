Fort Smith is a city full of history that all Arkansans can be proud of. During a recent visit, I was pleased to tour the construction site of the new United States Marshals Museum, set to open in 2020. This new museum will bring visitors to the Natural State from across the nation and the globe.

The city is fortunate to be home to many attractions that appeal to travelers of all ages and interests. From families to couples, and history buffs to outdoor enthusiasts, Fort Smith offers a wealth of engaging activities, great restaurants and diverse lodging options.

The area also celebrates its Wild West history at museums like the Fort Smith National Historic Site and through preservation of numerous historic buildings. But you don’t have to take my word for it. True West magazine has selected Fort Smith as one of its “Top True Western Towns” for several years.

Many outdoor recreational options are also available, including fishing on the Arkansas River, or hiking and biking on numerous trails. Fort Smith’s downtown has also gained much attention in recent years for its large painted murals – a sort of outdoor art gallery — created as a part of The Unexpected Project, a public art festival held each fall.

As I travel across the state and nation, I am always amazed by all that the Natural State has to offer. Fort Smith is a wonderful example of an Arkansas community that continues to garner well-deserved recognition.