My husband and I drove from Hot Springs Village to Fort Smith recently to see your "Wizard of Oz" performance, and to say we were not disappointed would be a vast understatement. I am definitely an "Oz" aficionado, and through the years we have traveled far and wide to see this musical in both Mississippi and Arkansas, as well as a performance in Rome, Italy, several years ago. Your delightful presentation far surpassed any that we have ever seen! All the performers were top-notch, the apple trees were so whimsical and our favorite tall, lean and lanky "crow," who gyrated incessantly (how exhausted he must have been) was positively spellbinding. We couldn't take our eyes off him and probably missed out on some excellent acting because of him!

We can't imagine how your theater company could ever hope to offer another musical to rival "Oz," but, please, do try!