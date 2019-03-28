Last week, Arkansas politicians proposed laws that attack the recent minimum wage increase that the majority of our state voted for just last November. These bills create several loopholes in the law, one being an exemption for employers to pay less than minimum wage to workers under 18 or to workers with a felony conviction.

I am a past convicted felon. Though, if you saw me out and about, laughing and talking with my wife and kids or teaching my son to play the guitar, you’d never guess it. After aging out of foster care as a young man, a series of unfortunate circumstances, fueled by some poor decisions of youth, led me to a felony conviction. That was 30 years ago. I went on to get a degree, raise a family, and become a contributing member of society. I pay my taxes and I obey the laws. I work hard. But that one bad decision will always follow me. Despite my degree, despite my work experience, or my work ethic, and despite all the time that has passed since I acquired that felony, I have been unable to advance my career and have been stuck in a low-wage job.

Last fall, when the people of Arkansas voted to raise the minimum wage, I was thrilled! I thought maybe with a raise, we wouldn’t struggle so much just to make ends meet. Maybe I would finally be able to get ahead a little and spend more time with my family. Now that raise is being threatened by the very people we elected to represent us. The people have spoken. We want a raise. We deserve a raise. All of us, even those of us who made mistakes in the past.