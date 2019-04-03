Dear Editor,

I lived in Cleburne co./Heber Springs for 30 years before moving to Mountain View. My pet peeve is government entities wasting tax dollars with no accountability and wanting more when some need arises without looking at cutting waste first. as you may know the Police department here tried but failed to get a tax increase for jail improvements. It was brought to my attention that a Cleburne Co. Deputy lived here in Mountain View with his mom and driving daily back in forth to Heber. By using the standard accepted cost for operating a car taking into consideration the cost of gas, tire wear, battery etc. the Cleburne Co. tax payers are paying$240. a week just for him to get to work and back and he may not be the only one. and while talking about cars, you probably have noticed they don't buy the most economical car available. The Chevy Tahoe and others are some of the higher priced. I guess they think they need the best to haul their K-9's around in after all. It's just a never ending supply of tax dollars.

Allen Smith

Mountain View

