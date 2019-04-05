I am writing this letter to ask: Why don’t we have an ordinance making it illegal to walk your dog or play with your dog on a public school playground?

Another question: Why is the leash law not enforced?

I have lived near an elementary school for almost 30 years and in this time I have seen people take their dogs along with the children up on the playground to play. For cleanliness reasons, I have never liked a dog to run free. Our children went to this elementary school and came home more than once with dog feces on their pants or shoes. Gross! If you walk your dog, pick up after your dog. Not to mention the fleas and other parasites your dog might be carrying. If your dog has not been vaccinated, then you are risking the others in the neighborhood with diseases.

I have also seen the owners letting the dogs off their leash and then they are terrorizing the entire neighborhood around the school. Growling, running, biting at the fence, trying to start fights with the dogs in the yards. We don’t want to get in trouble being accused of "disturbing the peace" when it is clearly not our fault.