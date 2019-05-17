Susan McFerran is running for re-election to the Fort Smith School Board. She brings a wealth of experience and talent to provide the kind of leadership that we need to keep the Fort Smith Public Schools on the right path.

Susan has hands-on experience as a school teacher. As president of the school board, Susan has been a steady hand. She is a mother and grandmother, committed to making our schools the best that they can be. Having mentored at Spradling for three years, I've seen the progress being made in our elementary schools. We need her leadership.

In the interest of full disclosure, Susan is my cousin, which has given me the ability to endorse her based upon a lifetime of commitment to children. I am a retired school teacher and I urge you to support her re-election to the school board.