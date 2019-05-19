According to the May 12 issue of the Times Record, Polish protestors asked the United States to stop pressuring them to compensate the Jews for the Holocaust. Yet, only about three-fourths of those killed were Jews. Have the Jews ever asked that they just be paid? By the way, there's no reason to suspect the protestors of being anti-Jewish, as stated in the article.

The Lakota never signed the papers giving the Black Hills to the Unites States and, according to law, the Lakota still own it.

If the politicos are so worried about what happened in Europe 75 years ago, why don't they compensate the Native Americans for 300 years of slaughter?

The Zionists, with U.S. weapons, are killing Palestinians and taking all of their land. Some elected officials are finally starting to listen to us, but it's a long uphill fight.