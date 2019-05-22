At my high school, we said a morning verse. Sometimes I recall it for guidance, especially during challenging times:

To wonder at beauty,

Stand guard over truth,

Look up to the noble,

Resolve on the good.

This leadeth one truly

To purpose in living,

To right in doing,

To peace in feeling,

To light in thinking.

And teaches one trust,

In the workings of God,

In all that there is,

In the widths of the world,

In the depths of the soul.

Following this advice, even when I’m unsure where my next steps will lead, I’m confident that I’m on the right path and God's guidance will get me where I need to go.