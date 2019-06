Since the Ten Commandments have been on government property in Little Rock, politicians OK'd a statue of Baphomet to be erected on government land. Other religions besides Christianity believe in the Ten Commandments, and placing a cross on any government property has, I think, been outlawed for over 50 years.

Politicians and the news media act like Christians are the only ones against abortion. That's not so. Why do they keep on saying, "It's her body"? It's not her's, it's the baby's body.