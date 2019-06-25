It was just a few weeks ago that Fort Smith was almost under water, yet the plans to build more in the area of the worst hit still goes ahead, while the infrastructure goes neglected?!

It was just over two years ago that AR-540 was under construction and traffic was backed up every day. Now that same highway is under reconstruction. To say there's a problem with this sort of leadership is obvious to common sense thinking. I'm guessing that there must be some powerful monies donated for these projects on the menu because our taxpayer dollars aren't being used to get drainage systems and roads repaired nor the sewage and water mains that were identified as a problem a few years ago due to their faulty construction. But hey, let's update the public on new businesses and museums. Let's even ask for more taxes to be paid.

Fort Smith can be lumped in with many other cities across the nation and this nation as a whole. Serving the public is secondary to paying taxes to the rich. We work to make them wealthy while we struggle to purchase groceries or live a modest life while keeping a roof over our heads.