A chapter of Alma's great history was tucked away for posterity on Sunday, June 30, 2019, with the passing of Joe Hawkins. Edna and I were on the way home from a weekend trip to Branson, Missouri, one of the many luxuries we all enjoy and sometimes take for granted, that are available to us thanks to the "Greatest Generation," of which Joe Hawkins was part.

Joe was a pre-Depression child who experienced good times, then lived through the miserable 1930s, did his part to win World War II, then came home, married, raised a family and gave a huge portion of his time, talents and effort to make the community of Alma a great place to live.

I got acquainted with Joe when he was the mayor of Alma. He asked me to serve on a study committee with several council members to research recycling possibilities. Later he asked me to serve on a committee to study the possibility of building an airport in Alma; at that time Crawford County and one other county in Arkansas had no airport.

Joe Hawkins was a veteran, who at one point in his life wrote a blank check payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including his life. He was a visionary, a man looking for and working toward progress in his community. Joe Hawkins was a great American. He will be missed by the citizens of Alma.