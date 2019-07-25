The problem, as the late, great comedian Rodney Dangerfield often complained, "I get no respect," is because of my politics. For years, a personal critic has followed our literary meanderings mocking that we're "old white men" and that my/our cultural/political representation has come and gone and is now in the process of being replaced. Replaced by what has yet to be made clear. Hopefully whichever race, color, creed or sex inherits the Kingdom, it delivers on its promise of bears and lambs lazing together in pristine pastures, "Behold! Old things have passed away and all things have become new!"

Having gone bald by age 35, we missed out on the respect traditionally allotted to a hoary head, but in defense of our audacity to age, we did not start out expecting to ever become old, whether white or otherwise. It just happened. It wasn't our fault we reached such level of ignominy and believe you-me, our guardian angel is as surprised as anyone that we've lived long enough to have achieved such a dubious distinction of becoming an "expletive." This of course leaves one greatly stressed — not only do we lack the respect of a hoary crown, baldpates are subject to fiery sunburn and it grieves us to not be loved. Where oh where is Elisha and the two she bears when we need them?