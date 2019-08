Mitch McConnell is constipated. That's why he always looks so sour. He is blocking everything, including the Republican Party and election security. A good round of Black-Draught would help him.

The Republican Party used to tell us they were patriots who stood for truth, honesty, family values and the good of the nation. They are "Donald Trumpers" now. What on Earth would he have to do to get them to speak up?

Oh, for the good old days of Eisenhower, Goldwater, Reagan and John McCain.