The morning of Aug. 24, 2019, was yet another sad and terrible piece of history for the River Valley.

Usually thunderstorms don't bother me, but that morning, around 3 a.m., it did. I could not believe my eyes when I looked out the window of our dining room. I woke my husband up to see the fast, raging floodwaters in the drain system out in front of the house. It was so scary and deadly looking. The lightning was quite frightening.

Then to hear about the young lady drowning while trying to deliver our local newspapers really devastated and depressed me, as well as many others, I'm sure. Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt, deepest sympathy goes out to her family, chuch family, friends and employer.