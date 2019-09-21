There are many countries that regulate their citizens by might and power. They punish thieves by cutting of their hands and murderers by quick justice, unlike our own prisons with perhaps thousands on death row for decades. In our country, during its infancy, the founders knew that mankind's real problems originated on the inside of man. They believed that our form of government, despite its great founding documents, was insufficient for governing immoral or irreligious citizens.

President John Adams proclaimed: We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and Christianity. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.

How can any nation or individual have morality? John Quincy Adams spoke of three points of doctrine which formed the foundation of all morality: The existence of God, the immortality of the human soul and a future state of rewards and punishment.

Benjamin Franklin said, "Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.

Founder Robert Winthrop said what everyone needs to know when he said, "Men, in a word, must necessarily be controlled either by a power within them or by a power without them; either by the word of God or by the strong arm of man; either by the Bible or the bayonet."

I believe that our society is sin sick and needs a touch from the master's hand, an overhaul of the inside, the seat of all evil (Mark 7:21-23). This prescription, if followed, would greatly reduce the population of jails, prisons and mental institutions and the church population would greatly increase.