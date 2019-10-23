How did we ever get caught between two sworn enemies, Turkey and the Kurds, each being our committed friend? It happened years ago under previous administrations.

President Trump, for all his faults, is sending our vice president and secretary of defense to Turkey to try to convince them to give up this war now. Pray that they accomplish this. How did we get in these no-win wars?

It started almost 100 years ago when the British were given the Palestinian mandate to govern in the 1930s. Our oil companies wanted protection in order to drill for oil in the Middle East. The U.S. obliged. We have no business being there. We will never win there. President Trump and his military advisors know this. It will get worse.