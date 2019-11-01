In light of recent events in Washington, D.C., I have taken a look back at my military service and the men and women that I had the pleasure of serving with. Specifically, this responsibility and pledge while spending time on guard duty: "I will guard everything within the limits of my post and quit my post only when properly relieved." To me, that applied to everything a serviceman or woman was tasked to do. It's an oath.

What's been going on in Washington, D.C., over the past few years is exactly the opposite of their oath of office and has been excused by many, elected, appointed or acting.

Protecting and defending the Constitution is a solemn oath of office. Our constitutional ideal is a promise to the nation it services.

In my opinion, any public official who chooses to put their oath to the side, dismiss their responsibility to the people or fails to protect our national security is, at minimum, negligent.

More dangerously, anyone who discloses secrets that protect our soldiers, sailors and Marines who volunteer to serve this nation is reckless and extremely dangerous to their safety on the ground and every civilian should be as highly angry as I am.