To Romeo, "A rose by any other name would be as sweet." What is a restaurant? Google says, "A place where people pay to sit and eat meals that are cooked and served on the premises." What about Arkansas?

My husband and I own a large bed and breakfast near Winslow. We have lodge rooms and cabins and maintain a restaurant license issued by Arkansas. Winslow has 395 people; the options for food are limited. We make pizza for the public and offer the option of meals to retreat groups. This is where the confusion enters: according to Arkansas, when I serve any meal to cabin guests, I am providing a "service" and the food must be taxed at 3.25% before I give it to them and then charge them 10.25% tax on their stay.

Therefore, I am not a restaurant. If someone staying here asks to have someone off-site join them, then I am a restaurant and their food is taxed at 8.25%. Likewise, because I charge an all-inclusive rate to groups, I am not a restaurant. Call and purchase a pizza on Friday or Saturday nights? I am a restaurant.

If I also serve pizzas to my cabin guests that night, I am not. If I fix lunches for people staying here, I am not a restaurant, but if someone staying elsewhere eats with them, then I am. Confused? Me too.

Have you wondered where all the Mom and Pop businesses went? They are quickly disappearing into this conundrum where a business pays tax on an item, then turns around and collects tax on a service, including the already taxed items. The government sees a way to make businesses collect additional taxes if they are labeled differently.