With a national election on the horizon and geopolitical issues at play, there’s no doubt 2020 will be an interesting year. But now that 2019 is over and I’m planning out the new year, I’m really looking forward to what’s in store.

My priority this year is remaining available to Fourth District residents to answer questions, give Capitol tours and meet with you in both D.C. and in Arkansas. If you and your family are planning on taking a trip to D.C. sometime in the coming year, give my office a call at (202) 225-3772 so we can help with your visit.

I’ve also got some upcoming legislation in the works, including an updated version of the Fair Care Act. I originally introduced this bill in February 2019, and have received lots of input from constituents, fellow congressmen and health care experts. I’ve revised parts of the bill and added some new sections, all to make health care even more accessible and affordable for Arkansans. I’m hoping to introduce this new bill early this year with several of my colleagues.

Another bill I’ve been working on would incentivize planting more trees and using more products made from trees. Not only would this enhance scientific forest management in Arkansas and across the country, but it would also increase carbon capture via the new, young trees. I’ve been working closely with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in writing this bill, and I can’t wait to share more about it with you in the coming months.

All this and much more will make 2020 a busy year. I’m excited for everything that’s ahead!