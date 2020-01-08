Donald Trump is no John Kennedy. Trump is barely Trump. And if you take away his cult-like co-conspirators in Congress, along with those late night double cheeseburgers, he's just another rich, angry white guy with a few more connections to the Kremlin than most other rich, angry white guys. Greta Thunberg, Time's Person of the Year, has more integrity and personal courage than Trump and his loud, loony congressional lapdogs combined ... and Greta is only 16 for goodness' sake.

I was about to say that Greta puts those grownup's to shame but Trump's co-conspirators feel no shame. Their dear leader (and pistol-packing Fifth Avenue shooter) is breaking the law and thumbing his nose at the Constitution. The Donald is running a criminal enterprise from the Oval Office and his Republican cheerleaders know and couldn't care less. I wouldn't be surprised if a few of those crafty co-conspirators invest in the gun and ammo industry to massage their pistol-packer's ego.

As I write this, Trump was impeached for abusing the power of his office. He reacted in typical Trumpian fashion. I can see an attorney defending a murder suspect and the attorney's defense is that his client barely killed the guy. Sure, the guy was shot between the eyes but he barely made a sound. He had a peaceful look on his face. He hasn't moved much since then, but hey, that's how it is with barely dead guys. What's the big deal?