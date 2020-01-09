U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and U.S. Reps. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, and Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, issued the following statements Wednesday on President Trumps recent actions and remarks on Iran.

Boozman: “President Trump’s measured response to the dangerous escalations by Iran should send a clear message to the regime that its continued hostile actions will no longer be tolerated," Boozman said. "With the support of our allies, we must reject Iran’s aggressive conduct and continue to oppose its grip on the Middle East. By imposing additional economic sanctions, the president has again demonstrated our commitment to firmly countering the regime’s destructive, destabilizing behavior while encouraging peace. It is in Iran’s best interest to de-escalate the tensions, abandon its nuclear ambitions and stop sponsoring terror.”

Cotton: “As I’ve said all along, if Iran wants to start a fight, the United States will end it," Cotton said. "I suspect that Iran’s weak attacks on sand dunes at two of our bases in Iraq are a signal that the fight ended when we killed Qassem Soleimani, and that the mullahs are running scared. A leopard can’t change its spots, and Tehran won’t change course overnight. They’ll continue using proxies to fight their battles. But they can’t hide—we know who their proxies are, and the United States will remain vigilant in the defense of our citizens and allies in the region.

“Qassem Soleimani masterminded Iran’s reign of terror for decades, including the deaths of hundreds of Americans. Tonight, he got what he richly deserved, and all those American soldiers who died by his hand also got what they deserved: justice. America is safer now after Soleimani’s demise.

Womack: “President Trump has put this issue back in the hands of Iran: embrace peace or realize the consequences of being a rogue regime. While past administrations have shied away from confronting threats, the President has used a strategy of maximum pressure to address destabilizing behavior. Bad actors will be held accountable, and hostility will be met with measured action. By reasserting deterrence and eliminating the resources this state sponsor of terrorism relies on, we will deter aggression and create a more stable global community. I support additional sanctions and continued efforts to counter all Iranian threats.”

Westerman: “President Trump’s decisive actions show that adversaries seeking to harm U.S. lives will pay a high price. After multiple attempts to avoid escalating the situation, President Trump drew a red line and made it clear that if the Iranian regime harmed American citizens, the United States would act. When Iranian proxies killed an American contractor, harmed multiple American servicemen and stormed the American embassy in Baghdad, the U.S. used credible intelligence to demonstrate what happens when you overstep our boundaries. Iran responded by firing rockets into two coalition bases in Iraq, but thanks to our military intelligence and reliance on allies, no lives were lost in last night’s attacks. America and our military are not to be tested.”