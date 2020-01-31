When I received a nice phone call from Ms. Bea about her celebration of 53 years of professional piano playing and teaching in her church, community and home, I was so excited that Maya'Neisha and I were invited! As former students, this was a great honor, privilege and blessing.

Ms. Bea — also known as "Ms. Beautiful" — is a very wonderful, loving, caring and gifted Christian wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, just to name a few. She is loved, honored and respected by many. On the night of Jan. 1, 2020, this proved to be true upon her grand entry and grand finale at First Missionary Baptist Church.

Her children will be giving her another retirement party in the near future and guests will be notified.

Ms. Bea's quote: "As far as my past and present students and parents, I thank God for each of you because without you, there would not have been a Ms. Bea's and with your support, I had a very successful business for 25 years. I will never forget any of you and may God continue to bless you and your families."