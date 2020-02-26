I've known the Terry family practically all of my life. Being the child of an attorney in Fort Smith, I grew up aware of the outstanding legacy of Sam's dad, Rex, as an attorney in our community. Now that I have been back in my hometown practicing law for 16 years, I have had the pleasure of watching Sam succeed in continuing the legacy of legal excellence he learned from his father and by being around other members of our legal community.

After having the opportunity to see Sam as a federal law clerk, a private civil practitioner, a prosecutor and a bank trust officer, I began telling him that his diverse experiences made him an ideal candidate for judge. Since being appointed by the governor to the bench, my beliefs about Sam have been confirmed. Sam is a terrific judge. Sam is forthright and fair in his application of the law and at the same time is considerate of the circumstances involving all who appear before him.

It is important to remember that knowledge and experience within all areas of the law broadens the vision of a judge so that he or she can fully evaluate every case that comes before them. With respect to his opponent, Sam Terry is the best candidate for circuit judge. Please join me in voting for Sam Terry on March 3.