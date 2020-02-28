The citizens of Fort Smith deserve a district court judge they can believe in. That judge is Amy Grimes.

Amy has worked for almost nine years serving this community as an administrative law judge. She has conducted her docket in an efficient and fair way. I have known Judge Grimes since she began her legal career, some 20 years ago, and worked with her as drug court coordinator as she worked extensively in the circuit and district courts. Amy has the temperament and work ethic that will serve the citizens of Fort Smith well. I have spent 30-plus years in law enforcement and working with our local court system, and I know of no one better to be the next Fort Smith District Court Judge for Division 1. I wholeheartedly endorse Judge Grimes and encourage Fort Smith voters to vote for her in the upcoming non-partisan judicial elections on March 3.