"We are one nation under God" is the main reason we are a beacon to the rest of the world. The hard-working, risk-taking entrepreneurs of our country have made us the envy of the world. Instead of condemning successful people, the socialist Democrats should be encouraging people to become self-reliant.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren sound like Huey P. Long. The "King Fish" came into power during The Great Depression when times were different. With massive unemployment and bread lines, his message of "every man a king and enough for all people to share" sounded good. But intelligent people knew there was no free lunch. If we needed a hand, we could find it at the end of our sleeve.

Please don't let the Socialists turn America into another Cuba or Venezuela. I have paid my dues for the right to live in this wonderful country. It is only right that everyone else should do the same.