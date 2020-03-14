"Do no harm" is the oath we all take as physicians. We are all so blessed to be physicians. I personally am honored to be a dermatologist. I am writing this in response to being repeatedly asked by entrepreneurs, estheticians, physicians, and nurses, "what is the best way is to open a medi-spa or laser center?"

The first question I want to know is why? What is your motivation? Do you love skin? Do you enjoy doing these procedures? Is it for the money? Are you unhappy with what you are doing and you think this will make you happy? Whatever is your reason, I encourage the person to understand the state laws.

Since I am fortunate to practice in the great state of Arkansas, I will limit the following to what I understand about our state laws. I will also state that I do not understand the laws from the dental board. Their website is https://www.asbde.org/; or the nursing board, their website is www.ark.org/bon/licensure/status.php. Both the Arkansas State Medical Board and Arkansas State Board of Nursing are currently trying to address important issues with new regulations. I will gladly share these proposed and currently active regulations with anyone who wants to contact me.

The Arkansas State Medical Board is who has given me my medical license as well as has given the facility where I practice a medical license. The American Board of Dermatology has given me board certification in 2000, 2010 and 2020. The Arkansas Medical Act and Regulation was last revised by our Arkansas State Medical Board in August 2018. It clearly states that in our great state of Arkansas, all medical practices must be owned by a medical doctor, according to Regulation 4-29-305. For example, I need and have two medical licenses for the state of Arkansas. One is for me personally to practice medicine and one is for Johnson Dermatology for the practice of medicine to occur at our location. This means that a nurse, entrepreneur or an esthetician cannot own a medical practice in the state of Arkansas since they cannot apply for the practice of medicine at their location as I understand the law.

As a mother, I know that it takes a village to successfully raise a child. As a physician, I know it takes a team to deliver the highest quality health care. I give thanks to every person involved with the delivery of health care. We are licensed to practice medicine from our State Medical Board. We achieve that license by completing eight years of schooling after high school and three to 12 years of post graduate training/residency. We take National Board Certifications to determine if we know the minimum knowledge to practice medicine. We maintain those certifications with required continuing medical education.

The diagnosing of health or illness, the prescribing of medicines, the injection of substances into a body, and the act of cutting a body with surgery using a scalpel or laser are all considered the practice of medicine and require a state license. A person needs a medical license in order to purchase a laser, medical equipment, and medicines including Botox or other neurotoxins, as well as Juvederm or other fillers. Medicines are prescribed, surgeries are performed and substances are injected into a person after that person is evaluated by a licensed health care provider (physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner), or under the direct onsite supervision of that licensed health care provider.

You may find it surprising that there are business people, estheticians, nurses and other people who are taking issue with the State Medical Board and the Nursing Board asking for permission to practice medicine. Even more surprising is that there have been and continue to be people practicing medicine without a license. The injection of Botox or other substances into the body is the practice of medicine. Getting laser hair reduction or any laser surgery is considered the practice of medicine. These procedures fall under the category of the practice of medicine and are regulated.

By Dr. Sandra Marchese Johnson, M.D., FAAD, is with Johnson Dermatology in Fort Smith.