An Arkansas poll’s results weren’t quite jaw-dropping but at least were eyebrow-raising because they showed, first, the presidential race is virtually tied here, and second, that Sen. Tom Cotton is not as popular as everyone, including Democrats, thought he would be.

The poll of 869 likely voters taken June 9-10 by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College found President Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden by only 47-45%.

With a margin of error of plus-minus 3.3%, Biden could be leading the race or it could be 50-42 Trump, which is not that close.

Trump’s approval-disapproval rating was 46-50%. In the Arkansas Poll taken last November by the University of Arkansas’ Dr. Janine Parry, it was 50-45%.

Then there’s this result: Biden leads among independents, 46-40%. The survey found that self-described independents compose 28% of the population, compared to 37% who said they are Republicans and 31% who said they are Democrats. In recent years, independents in Arkansas often really have been Republicans at heart, or at least Republican-leaners. At the moment, more independents apparently are leaning toward Biden.

Other numbers also were noteworthy. Men preferred Trump in this latest poll, 53-40%, while women preferred Biden, 50-42%. Also, even though the election is four-and-a-half months away, most voters particularly Trump supporters probably already have made up their minds. Ninety-nine percent of the poll’s respondents who said they approve of Trump said they will vote for him. Ninety-one percent who disapprove of Trump said they will vote for Biden.

Democrats should not be planning any victory parties in Arkansas soon. No Democrat has managed to reach 44% in a statewide race since the 2010 elections, and only two have reached 40%. In the poll that matters, the one on Election Day 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton here, 61-34%.

The past few months have taken their toll on Trump’s popularity thanks to a global pandemic, an economic shutdown, civil unrest in the streets, and a number of notable Trump-being-Trump moments in reaction to it all.

Biden, meanwhile, has enjoyed as good a couple of months as he could have had. He won the Democratic nomination while staying out of the spotlight. In the coming months, he’ll have to campaign, which he did not do very well during the primaries. At the moment, the biggest national issues are health care and racial inequalities, which favor Democrats. But if calls to "defund the police" grow louder, the campaign will also become about law and order, which favors Republicans.

The numbers also showed a precipitous fall for Sen. Tom Cotton, whose approval-disapproval rating was 44-47%. In the November 2019 Arkansas poll, it was 51-33%.

Cotton has tied himself closer to Trump in style and substance than any other major Arkansas elected official, and he has made a lot of news lately. He was one of the first national political figures to identify the coronavirus as a major threat and advised Trump to limit flights from China. In recent days, he has called for deploying the U.S. military in response to the riots and looting that occurred after the police killing of George Floyd. Presidents rarely deploy the military on U.S. soil, and Trump didn’t do so after saying he might. The lawlessness quickly subsided without the U.S. military’s help, and peaceful protests continue.

Cotton’s poll numbers don’t matter much this year because he does not have a Democratic opponent. Only one Democrat filed, and he quit hours after the filing period closed, leaving the party without a candidate. Cotton does face Libertarian Ricky Harrington and possibly independent Daniel Whitfield, providing the courts allow them places on the ballot.

Cotton would have won even if Democrats had fielded a candidate. Still, those poll numbers surely raised some eyebrows at the Democratic Party’s offices, the Republicans’, and his own.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.