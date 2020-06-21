Community Matters

It's prominent in nearly every form of entertainment that we enjoy today — books, movies, TV, video games, even professional sports.

Fantasy.

There's nothing wrong with that, as long as it stays in its intended orbit. It can spark imagination as well as offering a welcome respite from grim headlines.

But it causes problems when it drifts into real life, squeezing out rational thinking. Too many people seem to be convinced of fantasies such as: We're going to build the wall and make Mexico pay for it; We can create Medicare for all by taxing the rich; COVID-19 isn't serious.

If you believe that last one, you haven't talked to any of the previously healthy young people who have been leveled by this disease. It isn't a government conspiracy, nor a hoax, and it's not smart to assume that it can't happen to you.

At the pandemic's opening stages, the governors and mayors were sent to the front lines with no ammunition, and told to fix the problem. Based on what little scientific data they could instantly collect, they each outlined what seemed to be best for their respective jurisdictions.

There is always room for spirited debate about the extent and severity of such emergency measures, but you didn't want to have to make those decisions either. Once they are set, we are called to cooperate, no matter whether or not we're happy, just as we must with the other legal limitations on our lives. Those who rage about them in hindsight are merely Monday morning quarterbacks, unworthy of any audience.

But what about my constitutional rights, you may ask. The catch with rights is that we can only hold on to them as long as we are willing to bear the responsibilities that go with them. I can exercise my rights to the degree that yours are still protected, but no further. The alternative is anarchy, which isn't even an appealing fantasy.

So yes, you should wear a mask in public, and maintain appropriate social distancing, for as long as this scourge remains out of control, which is true now, and will be for some time, whether or not you personally know anyone who has suffered from it. This is not so much to protect you as it is to safeguard others whom you might unknowingly infect. You do not have the right to do that.

If you are a person of faith, a central tenet of your life is the Golden Rule. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Put another way, do what is best for everyone. That may mean that gathering in a church is not an option at the moment, but only for a little while, and the church, which has withstood far greater challenges, will still be strong when this one is over.

As our country declared its independence from Great Britain, Benjamin Franklin is believed to have said, "We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately." Such cooperation in modern society may appear at first glance to be inconceivable. But COVID-19 has changed so many facets of our lives. Wouldn't it be remarkable if it transformed us from the attitude of "it's all about me" to "we're all in this together"? Now that's a fantasy worthy of our utmost efforts.